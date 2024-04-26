Open Hardware/Modding: MCUs, Raspberry Pi, and Orange Pi
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2023: Alex Lynd Explores MCUs In Infosec
The average Hackaday reader hardly needs to be reminded of the incredible potential of the modern microcontroller. While the Arduino was certainly transformative when it hit the scene, those early 8-bit MCUs were nothing compared to what’s on the market now. Multiple cores with clock speeds measured in the hundreds of megahertz, several MB of flash storage, and of course integrated WiFi capability mean today’s chips are much closer to being fully-fledged computers than their predecessors.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S memory variants announced
Released back in 2022, the Compute Module 4S originally shipped to industrial customers in a 1GB configuration. Now it is offered in 2/4 and 8GB variants.
The DIY Life ☛ Is The New Orange Pi 5 Pro A Good Raspberry Pi 5 Alternative?
Today we’re going to be taking a look at the Orange Pi 5 Pro. This is a new SBC from Orange Pi that is based on the Rockchip RK3588S SOC.