Arduino and Hardware
Arduino
Arduino ☛ Arduino Cloud and Opta WiFi make an injection molding machine connected and smart
In the rapidly evolving landscape of industrial technology, three interesting trends are intertwining to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and reduce downtime.
Arduino ☛ Detecting rooftop ice buildup using an Arduino Portenta and synthetic data
In areas that experience plenty of cold weather, icicles and ice dams can present a very real danger to the people and property nearby. In response, Eivind Holt has developed a computer vision-based system that relies on an Arduino Portenta H7, a Portenta Vision Shield, and a slew of Hey Hi (AI) tools/models to recognize this ice buildup.
Graphics Stack
Collabora ☛ Re-converging control flow on NVIDIA GPUs - What went wrong, and how we fixed it
While I managed to land support for two extensions, implementing control flow re-convergence in NVK did not go as planned. This is the story of what went wrong and how we fixed it.
