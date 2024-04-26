Jack Wallen's howtos:

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Linux had a bad reputation for not having a large enough app ecosystem. Twenty-plus years later, that complaint no longer holds water.

Linux has several viable routes to installing tons of applications. There's every distribution's built-in package manager, such as apt (Debian-based), dnf (Fedora-based), zypper (SUSE-based), and pacman (Arch-based). There are also universal package managers (Snap and Flatpak packages) and you can also install them from the source.