Jack Wallen's howtos:
How to change your IP address, why you'd want to - and when you shouldn't | ZDNET
Security and privacy have been hot topics for a long time (and that's not going to change any time soon). One means of achieving privacy on the internet is to either change or obfuscate your IP address, so evildoers and/or third parties aren't able to track you or keep a history of your browsing traffic.
What are AppImages and how do you use them on Linux? | ZDNET
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Linux had a bad reputation for not having a large enough app ecosystem. Twenty-plus years later, that complaint no longer holds water.
Linux has several viable routes to installing tons of applications. There's every distribution's built-in package manager, such as apt (Debian-based), dnf (Fedora-based), zypper (SUSE-based), and pacman (Arch-based). There are also universal package managers (Snap and Flatpak packages) and you can also install them from the source.