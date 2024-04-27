Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Qt Meetup: Community Events in Toronto and Detroit!
Rlang ☛ Exploring strsplit() with Multiple Delimiters in R
In data preprocessing and text manipulation tasks, the strsplit() function in R is incredibly useful for splitting strings based on specific delimiters. However, what if you need to split a string using multiple delimiters?
William ☛ William Brown: Passkeys: A Shattered Dream
At around 11pm last night my partner went to change our lounge room lights with our home light control system. When she tried to login, her account couldn't be accessed. Her Apple Keychain had deleted the Passkey she was using on that site.
This is just the icing on a long trail of enshittification that has undermined Webauthn. I'm over it at this point, and I think it's time to pour one out for Passkeys. The irony is not lost on me that I'm about to release a new major version of webauthn-rs today as I write this.
Python
The New Stack ☛ What Are Loop Controls in Python and How Do You Use Them?
Loops are an integral part of your Python code, without which you’d struggle to do anything effectively [...]
Java
Major Hayden ☛ Major Hayden: Fix big cursors in Java applications in Wayland
Java applications under Wayland seemed to have all different sizes of cursors, but
some were way, way, too big. 🐘
