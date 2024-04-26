Programming Leftovers
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 544
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
KDAB ☛ Mixing C++ and Rust for Fun and Profit: Part 3
In the two previous posts (Part 1 and Part 2), we looked at how to build bindings between C++ and Rust from scratch. However, while building a binding generator from scratch is fun, it’s not necessarily an efficient way to integrate Rust into your C++ project. Let’s look at some existing technologies for mixing C++ and Rust that you can easily deploy today.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.22 on CRAN: Maintenance
A new minor release 0.4.22 of RQuantLib and has been uploaded to Debian.updates to QuantLib version 1.34 which was just released yesterday, and deprecates use of an access point / type for price/yield conversion for bonds. We also made two minor earlier changes.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Llamafile’s progress, four months in
When Mozilla’s Innovation group first launched the llamafile project late last year, we were thrilled by the immediate positive response from open source Hey Hi (AI) developers. It’s become one of Mozilla’s top three most-favorited repositories on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , attracting a number of contributors, some excellent PRs, and a growing community on our Discord server.
Will Kahn-Greene: crashstats-tools v2.0.0 released! [Ed: Mozilla spies on users and the spyware is controlled by Microsoft's proprietary prison, GitHub (NSA connected)]
What is it?
crashstats-tools is a set of command-line tools for working with Crash Stats (https://crash-stats.mozilla.org/).
crashstats-tools comes with four commands: [...]
