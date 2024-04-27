This Week in GNOME: #145 Quality Over Quantity

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2024



Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 19 to April 26.

GTK 4.15.0 is out.

This release changes the default GSK renderer to be Vulkan, on Wayland. Other platforms still use ngl.

The intent of this change is to get wider testing and verify that Vulkan drivers are good enough for us to rely on. If significant problems show up, we will revert this change for 4.16.

This release also changes font rendering settings by introducing a new high-level gtk-font-rendering settings which gives GTK more freedom to decide on font rendering.

