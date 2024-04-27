ADLINK Technology Inc. has unveiled the EGX-PCIE-A380E graphics card, integrated with the Intel Arc A380E GPU. This new card is specifically designed to enhance commercial gaming and edge AI applications, supported by compatibility with the OpenVino toolkit.

Introducing the ESP32-POE2 by Olimex, an evolution of the ESP32-POE board, designed to meet the demands of IoT applications. This iteration boasts enhanced power delivery capabilities, with the ability to provide up to 25W of power to external circuits via Power over Ethernet connections.

M5Stack has launched the CoreMP135, an industrial control host equipped with the STM32MP135 processor. This device is engineered for a diverse range of uses, including industrial automation, smart home systems, IoT edge gateways, multimedia devices, and robot motion control, delivering robust performance and multifunctional capabilities.

GNOME 46.1 is here a month after the release of GNOME 46 implementing explicit GNU synchronization support for users of NVIDIA hardware on Wayland to provide them with a performance boost and solve various graphic glitches. This was implemented in the Mutter window and composite manager.

For those not in the know, Lomiri is the continuation of the Unity 8 desktop environment that Canonical, the maker of the Ubuntu distribution, abandoned a few years ago along with their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS. The UBports Foundation took over the development of Ubuntu Touch and turned Unity 8 into Lomiri.

Ubuntu 24.04’s official flavors include Kubuntu 24.04, Xubuntu 24.04, Lubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Unity 24.04, Ubuntu Cinnamon 24.04, Edubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Studio 24.04, Ubuntu MATE 24.04, Ubuntu Budgie 24.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 24.04.