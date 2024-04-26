Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Solus - Linux distribution designed for home computing - LinuxLinks
Solus is an independently developed operating system.
Its package manager, eopkg, is based on the PiSi package management system from Pardus Linux.
Solus offers four different versions to choose from: Budgie, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and XFCE.
NixOS - Linux distribution based on the Nix package management system - LinuxLinks
NixOS is a Linux distribution based on the Nix package system. Nix is built around the concept of immutability.
It makes all packages immutable by giving them their own directory identified by a hash that is derived from ALL of that package’s dependencies. This has some advantages...
Linux Lite - free operating system based on Ubuntu LTS - LinuxLinks
Linux Lite is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. It bills itself as a gateway operating system.
The distribution seeks to target Linux beginners and Windows users, by making the transition from Windows to Linux as seamless as possible. It does this by providing easy to use familiar software such as Skype, Steam, Kodi and Spotify, a free Office suite, and a familiar user interface or Desktop Environment.
Linux Lite follows the Unix philosophy with regards to software selection and programming as it applies to the modern era, select and write programs that do one thing and do it well.
KDE neon - Linux distribution built on top of the latest Ubuntu LTS release - LinuxLinks
KDE neon is a Linux distribution built on top of the latest Ubuntu LTS release that showcases KDE software exactly as the KDE developers intended it, with no patches and no changes to default settings. It bundles a set of additional software repositories containing the latest versions of the Plasma 6 desktop environment/framework, Qt 6 toolkit and other compatible KDE software.
KDE neon is intended for those who want to experience the latest and greatest KDE software as quickly as possible.