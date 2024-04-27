Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Adafruit
Arduino ☛ This device helps ski lift operators attach chairs to the cable
Most ski lifts are pretty simple systems: they use big ol’ motors to pull cables with chairs or hangers attached. More advanced detachable designs let the chairs come off the cable temporarily while in the terminal, so skiers can hop on at a leisurely pace.
Arduino ☛ Interactive Engineering Corp. joins Arduino’s System Integrators Partnership Program at the Gold level
We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to Arduino’s System Integrators Partnership Program: Interactive Engineering Corp. (IEC), based in Ohio, is a best-in-class solution provider in engineering and manufacturing, bringing to the table a unique blend of expertise and aligning seamlessly with Arduino’s core values of industrial innovation.
CNX Software ☛ Pivistation 5 – A Raspberry Pi 5 Camera Kit to quickly get started with computer vision (Crowdfunding)
Arducam Pivistation 5 is an all-in-one Raspberry Pi 5 camera kit that aims to provide a turnkey hardware and software solution to quickly get started with computer vision applications and offered with a choice of camera sensors designed for various applications. The system looks like a Raspberry Pi 5 SBC housed in the official case fitted with a camera.
Adafruit ☛ Solar Panel Charger Mount Base #adafruit #3DThursday #3DPrinting