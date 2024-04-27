howtos and Installations

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS brings a raft of improvements including the 6.8 Linux kernel, a plethora of toolchain upgrades, security improvements, as well as new management tools.

For the desktop, one of the enhancements is a sleeker App Center. This flutter-based tool makes it easier to find applications. But it still has a lot of shortcomings. A huge raft of open source software is not (and never will be) available in App Center. It’s therefore necessary to look outside App Center to install a lot of open source software.

We’ve already installed many programs in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS outside App Center with no issues. This live blog is here to identify programs which don’t run out of the box, together with solutions. Newest entries are listed at the top.

Let us know in the comments section below software issues you’ve encountered with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, together with any solutions you’ve found.