Windows TCO Leftovers
-
The Record ☛ DHS asked to consider potentially 'devastating’ impact of hacks on rural water systems
The pair asked Mayorkas to answer a series of questions, including what DHS is doing to respond to the incident; how the agency is coordinating with international, state and local partners; and if it needs additional authorities to protect the nation’s water supply,
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Qiulong Ransomware Claims Dr Willian Segalin Cyberattack
The ransomware group’s post on the dark web revealed sensitive information allegedly extracted from Dr Willian Segalin’s website, including images of nude patients, confidential personal data, and financial information. The group’s message admonished Dr Willian for purportedly neglecting patient privacy and urged him to take action to safeguard sensitive information.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ BlackBasta Claims Cyberattack On TRUE Solicitors
To verify the claim made by the BlackBasta ransomware group, The Cyber Express Team attempted to access the official website of TRUE Solicitors LLP. However, the website was found to be fully operational, casting uncertainty on the authenticity of the ransomware group’s announcement. Until an official statement is released by the firm, the truth behind the TRUE Solicitors cyberattack claim remains elusive.
-
Tripwire ☛ "Junk gun" ransomware: the cheap new threat to small businesses
A wave of cheap, crude, amateurish ransomware has been spotted on the dark web - and although it may not make as many headlines as LockBit, Rhysida, and BlackSuit, it still presents a serious threat to organizations.
-
Avast ☛ GuptiMiner: Hijacking Antivirus Updates for Distributing Backdoors and Casual Mining
The whole process starts with eScan requesting an update from the update server where an unknown MitM intercepts the download and swaps the update package with a malicious one. Then, eScan unpacks and loads the package and a DLL is sideloaded by eScan clean binaries. This DLL enables the rest of the chain, following with multiple shellcodes and intermediary PE loaders.