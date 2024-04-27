Mozilla Leftovers
The Servo Blog: This month in Servo: Acid2 redux, Servo book, Qt demo, and more!
Back in November, Servo’s new layout engine passed Acid1, and this month, thanks to a bug-squashing sprint by @mrobinson and @Loirooriol, we now pass Acid2!
Note that Acid2 is only designed to work at 1x dpi, so if you have a HiDPI monitor, be sure to run servoshell with
--device-pixel-ratio 1to avoid a red pattern over the eyes.
We would also like to thank you all for your generous support!
Internet Policy/Net Neutrality
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Net Neutrality is Back!
Yesterday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 3-2 to reinstate net neutrality rules and protect consumers online. We applaud this decision to keep the internet open and accessible to all, and reverse the 2018 roll-back of net neutrality protections.
Confidentiality
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Work Gets Underway on a New Federal Privacy Proposal
At Mozilla, safeguarding privacy has been core to our mission for decades — we believe that individuals’ security and privacy on the Internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional. We have long advocated for a federal privacy law to ensure consumers have control over their data and that companies are accountable for their privacy practices.
