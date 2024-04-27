Mozilla Leftovers

Back in November, Servo’s new layout engine passed Acid1, and this month, thanks to a bug-squashing sprint by @mrobinson and @Loirooriol, we now pass Acid2!

Note that Acid2 is only designed to work at 1x dpi, so if you have a HiDPI monitor, be sure to run servoshell with --device-pixel-ratio 1 to avoid a red pattern over the eyes.

We would also like to thank you all for your generous support!