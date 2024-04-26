Software: Zellij, Nextcloud, and pgmoneta 0.11
Zellij: Modern Drop-in Replacement for Tmux Command on Linux
I’ve used a variety of terminal multiplexers, such as Tmux for CLI and Terminator, Wrap, Wave, and Tilix for GUI. Each of them has a unique flavor to offer, but to be honest, none of them have fully satisfied me, not least after knowing Zellij.
IT Wire ☛ Nextcloud Hub 8 features introduced to public at enterprise day
Two big cloud enterprises, OVHcloud and IONOS, presented their European-based AI-as-a-Service offerings for Nextcloud to the same gathering.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmoneta 0.11