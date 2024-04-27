today's howtos
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Hacker's Corner: Complete Guide to Keylogging in GNU/Linux - Part 1
This first part of the Complete Guide to Keylogging in GNU/Linux will explore keylogger attacks in network security. Keylogging can be valuable for testing within the GNU/Linux Security realm, so we will dive deeper into how you can write keyloggers and read events directly from a keyboard device on Linux.
-
Navigate the GNU/Linux Directory Structure Like a Pro
Imagine a meticulously organized library where every book has its designated place, categorized for easy retrieval. That’s the essence of the GNU/Linux directory structure. Files and folders are arranged in a hierarchical manner, ensuring efficient storage and retrieval of information. This guide serves as your map to this library, equipping you with the knowledge to locate files, understand their purpose, and navigate the system with ease. By the end of this journey, you’ll be adept at traversing the GNU/Linux directory structure using essential commands like cd, ls, and pwd.
-
Adafruit ☛ How files in Linux work
One of the basic concepts we learn in computing is how to work with files and organize them in directories. The typical use case is storing some data in a file and later reading it. However, files and directories can be a much more powerful concept that goes beyond just storing some bytes on a local storage and retrieving them.