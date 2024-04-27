Imagine a meticulously organized library where every book has its designated place, categorized for easy retrieval. That’s the essence of the GNU/Linux directory structure. Files and folders are arranged in a hierarchical manner, ensuring efficient storage and retrieval of information. This guide serves as your map to this library, equipping you with the knowledge to locate files, understand their purpose, and navigate the system with ease. By the end of this journey, you’ll be adept at traversing the GNU/Linux directory structure using essential commands like cd, ls, and pwd.