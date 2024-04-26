What Linux Shows About AMD
Tom's Hardware ☛ More AMD Zen 5 Strix Point CPUs spotted — Linux patch notes suggest up to 64 models
AMD Zen 5's upcoming 2024 release continues getting foreshadowed in AMD Linux patches.
PC Gamer ☛ RDNA 3+ edges closer as AMD hints at refreshed GPU architecture in its Linux firmware
Don't expect major changes to the architecture, as that's been all kept for RDNA 4.
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Pushes Out Zen 5 Patches At Linux, New CPU Models Added To Kernel
Linux has received a new patch from AMD engineers, targeting the next-gen Zen 5 CPU architecture by including new model IDs for anticipated processors in the lineup.