posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2024



Quoting: Elektrobit Unveils EB corbos Linux To Augment Advanced Automotive Functions - Mobility Outlook —

Elektrobit has unveiled EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, the first open-source operating system (OS) designed to meet automotive functional safety standards.

The new application meets the ISO 26262 ASIL B and IEC 61508 SIL 2 safety standards, enabling the automotive industry to use free open-source software (FOSS) in critical high-performance computing (HPC) areas. This allows for the support of advanced functions such as driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV), which previously faced restrictions due to stringent safety requirements. Moreover, the OS can also be applied to safety-critical domains in other sectors, including healthcare, machine engineering, and energy.

EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications provides up to 15 years of maintenance, establishing a new benchmark for industry security and reliability. This solution significantly reduces time to market by up to 50% through accelerated development cycles, offering substantial cost savings. Its open-source framework enhances transparency, flexibility, and security, setting it apart from proprietary software options.