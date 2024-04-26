GNOME 46.1 Desktop Environment Released with Explicit Sync Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 26, 2024



GNOME 46.1 is here a month after the release of GNOME 46 implementing explicit GNU synchronization support for users of NVIDIA hardware on Wayland to provide them with a performance boost and solve various graphic glitches. This was implemented in the Mutter window and composite manager.

However, you’ll still need to wait for a new NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver release that supports explicit sync. On the other hand, Mutter 46.1 also improves support for hybrid graphics by fixing several secondary GPU acceleration issues with the NVIDIA graphics driver, and fixes input lag on X11 with NVIDIA hardware.

