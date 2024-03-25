The idea is simple — you build your "staticky" content (which is not meant to be interactive) at build time, host it somewhere on the cloud and then serve that as an HTML page to the client. Parts which do need some interactivity can be progressively enhanced using javascript.

Progressive enhancement is a concept where you send a minimum viable experience (wonderful analogy by Andy Bell) to the client which works even without javascript. And once javascript is available, you enhance the experience.