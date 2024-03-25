today's howtos
The Linux kernel.task_delayacct sysctl and why you might care about it
This sysctl enables (Task) Delay accounting, which tracks things like how long things wait for the CPU or wait for their IO to complete on a per-task basis (which in Linux means 'thread', more or less). General system information will provide you an overall measure of this in things like 'iowait%' and pressure stall information, but those are aggregates; you may be interested in known things like how much specific processes are being delayed or are waiting for IO.
Static Sites Are Good
The idea is simple — you build your "staticky" content (which is not meant to be interactive) at build time, host it somewhere on the cloud and then serve that as an HTML page to the client. Parts which do need some interactivity can be progressively enhanced using javascript.
Progressive enhancement is a concept where you send a minimum viable experience (wonderful analogy by Andy Bell) to the client which works even without javascript. And once javascript is available, you enhance the experience.
Robin Rendle — :has roundup
All this is extremely interesting and I expect over the coming years there’s going to be a million more handy examples to add to this list.
Some little ways I’m using CSS :has() in the real world - Piccalilli
There’s a lot of chatter around the new(ish) :has() pseudo-class. It’s something we’ve been crying out for, for years: being able to select parent elements!
A useful mental model for :has() is that you are querying the parent’s children’s state and/or presence rather than selecting the parent from the children themselves. I like that. It makes a lot of sense.
The many possible results of turning an IP address into a 'hostname'
One of the things that you can do with the DNS is ask it to give you the DNS name for an IP address, in what is called a reverse DNS lookup. A full and careful reverse DNS lookup is more complex than it looks and has more possible results than you might expect. As a result, it's common for system administrators to talk about validated reverse DNS lookups versus plain or unvalidated reverse DNS lookups. If you care about the results of the reverse DNS lookup, you want to validate it, and this validation is where most of the extra results come in to play.