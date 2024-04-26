Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Super Saiyan Data Skills: Mastering Big Data with R
Harnessing the power of big data is akin to mastering an incredible energy source. In the realm of data science, R serves as both a sanctuary and a training ground where data scientists, like the legendary fighters from “Dragon Ball,” elevate their abilities to new heights. With the right tools and techniques, these modern-day warriors can tackle datasets of colossal size and complexity, turning potential chaos into structured insights.
As we embark on this journey to uncover the profound capabilities of R in managing and analyzing big data, we equip ourselves with the best tools from our arsenal — much like preparing for an epic battle. From optimizing memory usage to executing parallel processing, each step and technique will incrementally boost our prowess, making us more adept at navigating the ever-expanding universe of data.
-
Rlang ☛ What’s new in R 4.4.0?
R 4.4.0 (“Puppy Cup”) was released on the 24th April 2024 and it is a beauty. In time-honoured tradition, here we summarise some of the changes that caught our eyes. R 4.4.0 introduces some cool features (one of which is experimental) and makes one of our favourite {rlang} operators available in base R. There are a few things you might need to be aware of regarding handling NULL and complex values.
-
Rlang ☛ Simplifying Data Manipulation: How to Drop Columns from Data Frames in R
As an R programmer, one of the fundamental tasks you’ll encounter is manipulating data frames. Whether you’re cleaning messy data or preparing it for analysis, knowing how to drop unnecessary columns is a valuable skill.
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Modus Create LLC ☛ Re-implementing the Nix protocol in Rust
Despite its importance in the Nix world, the Nix protocol has no specification or reference documentation. Besides the original implementation in the Nix project itself, the hnix-store project contains a re-implementation of the client end of the protocol. The gorgon project contains a partial re-implementation of the protocol in Rust, but we didn’t know about it when we started. We do not know of any other implementations. (The Tvix project created its own gRPC-based protocol instead of re-implementing a Nix-compatible one.)
-