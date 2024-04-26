posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2024



Quoting: Revive That Old Computer With AntiX Linux —

antiX is a Debian-based Linux distribution that is suited to revive old computers. The distribution can work with as low as 256 MB of RAM, and contains a lot of useful software applications for everyday tasks.

The distribution uses a collection of window managers by default instead of traditional desktop environments, which allows it to become more lightweight than ever. However, this comes with the cost of a more complicated workflow that is suited for advanced Linux gurus, and has some usability issues.