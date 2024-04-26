today's howtos
-
Document Foundation ☛ Calc Guide and Writer Guides available for browsing
The Documentation team just published the Calc Guide and Writer Guide as on-line pages in the Bookshelf at https://books.libreoffice.org Presented as web pages, the guides contents can now be accessed with your favorite browser and use the browser resources to navigate, bookmark and reference pages.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04
Jenkins supports numerous platforms, and this post focuses on installing it on Ubuntu 24.04. We will guide you through a step-by-step process to ensure you don't get stuck. Let's begin!
-
ZDNet ☛ How to change your IP address, why you'd want to - and when you shouldn't
Looking for more privacy? Or easier access to a network device? Here are the steps for every operating system, and how to avoid address conflicts.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Fedora 40 Server with Screenshots [Ed: Article updated for the latest release]
-
TecMint ☛ How to Upgrade Fedora 39 to Fedora 40
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install JDownloader 2 in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04| 22.04
This tutorial shows how to install the most recent VokoscreenNG screen recording app in all current Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04. VokoscreenNG is a free and open-source application for recording your desktop, window, or an area in GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows desktop.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Ansible on Ubuntu 24.04
Ansible is a free automation tool, and if you are new to it, stick around as this post shares everything you need to install it on Ubuntu 24.04.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to connect to a GNU/Linux Machine using Mobaxterm
MobaXterm is a free terminal emulator application for backdoored Windows systems with multiple inbuilt tools and support for various protocols such as SSH, FTP, SFTP, RDP, VNC, and more…
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Magento 2 on Ubuntu 24.04
Magento is an open-source ecommerce platform built in PHP.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Apache, the most widely used web server software, has been a cornerstone of the internet for decades. Its robustness, flexibility, and open-source nature have made it the go-to choice for hosting websites and applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CyberPanel on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CyberPanel on openSUSE. If you’re looking for a powerful and user-friendly web hosting control panel for your openSUSE server, CyberPanel is an excellent choice. CyberPanel is a web-based control panel that simplifies the management of websites, databases, email accounts, and more.
-
ID Root ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) Released
Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, has recently released its latest Long Term Support (LTS) version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, codenamed “Noble Numbat.” This release marks a significant milestone in Ubuntu’s version history, bringing a host of new features, improvements, and security enhancements to the GNU/Linux community.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on Fedora 40. The Apache HTTP Server is the world’s most widely-used web server software. It powers millions of websites and web applications across the internet.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Fedora 40. MySQL is a widely used open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) that plays a crucial role in many web applications and data-driven projects.
-