today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ Resolving “Too Many Open Files” Error in Linux
Have you ever encountered the cryptic “Too many open files” error message on your GNU/Linux system? It can be frustrating and may also stop your work progress. In this guide, we will understand about this error that is related to file descriptors, the culprit behind this error, and provide a proper solution.
TechRepublic ☛ Best Commands for Digging Up Information about Your GNU/Linux System
Linux admins have a love affair with information. The more information they can gather the better. And that’s a good thing, as the more informed you are, the more apt you’ll be to make smart decisions. This applies to administration tasks, security, development and just about anything else you can imagine.
It's FOSS ☛ Fixing update-grub command not found Error in Arch Linux
And I thought update-grub was a universal command to update grub.
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” Kickstarter prelaunch up
Pretty much what the subject says. The Kickstarter page is up. If you do Kickstarter and want to know when this goes live, hit the button.