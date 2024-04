posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2024



Quoting: Things To Do After Installing Fedora 40 —

Fedora releases a new version approximately every 6 months. Each new version is supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently.

The latest stable version is currently Fedora 40, you can download it from the Fedora official website.