Games: Tetris, Reviews, Steam, and More
-
Trevor Morris ☛ Tetris
With emulators, you have to find your own games. All I needed was Tetris. I found a version and loaded it into the emulator. I flipped the "silent switch" for the first time in years and started up a game. It is amazing to hear the original music and see the nostalgia-inducing graphics again. The biggest buzz is the noise made when clearing four lines at once – a Tetris.
-
Joel Chrono ☛ Too many reviews?
I’ve written quite a lot of reviews recently, actually, 11 of the 32 posts I’ve done this year so far are reviews! I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Hotfix update fixes Fallout 4 frame pacing issue on Steam Deck OLED
Just recently we had the Fallout 4 "next gen" update, which came with some issues. Thankfully, Valve are on the case with Proton Hotfix.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Factorio devs detail their 'Linux adventures' in a new blog post
Factorio from Wube Software currently has an expansion and big update on the way, with regular blog posts going over all that's coming. The latest has some fun behind the scenes info on their Linux adventures.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lefties unite! Counter-Strike 2 now lets you swap hands
All you Lefties out there can finally get properly represented, in Counter-Strike 2 that is, as there's now the ability to swap your weapons into the other hand.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dome Keeper is getting a major content update and multiplayer is coming
An absolute indie gem released in 2022 is Dome Keeper from developer Bippinbits that has you mine underground for resources, while you also defend your dome above land from aliens. It's good fun and some big updates are on the way.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the free spooky fan game Aliens: Redacted
To celebrate Alien Day, one developer decided to make a fan game with Aliens: Redacted now available on itch.io. Only officially available for Windows, I've confirmed it does run well with Wine 9.7.