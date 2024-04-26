Software: syslog-ng, Bat, and Chezmoi
Peter Czanik: Using syslog-ng on multiple platforms
Your favorite GNU/Linux distribution is X. You test everything there. However, your colleagues use distro Y, and another team distro Z. Nightmares start here: the same commands install a different set of syslog-ng features, configuration defaults and use different object names in the default configuration. I ran into these problems while working with Gábor Samu on his HPC logging blog.
Bat is a Modern Drop-in Replacement for Cat Command on Linux
The bat is a modern command-line program written in the Rust programming language, and I can confidently say it’s a great drop-in replacement for our beloved cat command.
Chezmoi: Manage Your Dotfiles Across Multiple GNU/Linux Systems
If you’ve been using GNU/Linux for a decent amount of time, you might now realize that dotfiles on GNU/Linux are hidden files usually used for storing configuration for the system or software, e.g., “.bashrc“, “.zshrc”, “.vimrc“, “.git“, just to name a few.