AlmaLinux engineer opens path for migration away from CentOS 6

M5Stack CoreMP135: A Versatile Linux Industrial Control Host with Advanced Connectivity

M5Stack has launched the CoreMP135, an industrial control host equipped with the STM32MP135 processor. This device is engineered for a diverse range of uses, including industrial automation, smart home systems, IoT edge gateways, multimedia devices, and robot motion control, delivering robust performance and multifunctional capabilities.

Olimex ESP32-POE2: A Versatile Open Source Hardware PoE IoT Board

Introducing the ESP32-POE2 by Olimex, an evolution of the ESP32-POE board, designed to meet the demands of IoT applications. This iteration boasts enhanced power delivery capabilities, with the ability to provide up to 25W of power to external circuits via Power over Ethernet connections.

ADLINK Launches Innovative A380E Graphics Card Featuring Intel Arc GPU

ADLINK Technology Inc. has unveiled the EGX-PCIE-A380E graphics card, integrated with the Intel Arc A380E GPU. This new card is specifically designed to enhance commercial gaming and edge AI applications, supported by compatibility with the OpenVino toolkit.

9to5Linux

GNOME 46.1 Desktop Environment Released with Explicit Sync Support

GNOME 46.1 is here a month after the release of GNOME 46 implementing explicit GNU synchronization support for users of NVIDIA hardware on Wayland to provide them with a performance boost and solve various graphic glitches. This was implemented in the Mutter window and composite manager.

First Look at Ubuntu Lomiri: Ubuntu Touch’s Mobile Desktop Arrives on PC

For those not in the know, Lomiri is the continuation of the Unity 8 desktop environment that Canonical, the maker of the Ubuntu distribution, abandoned a few years ago along with their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS. The UBports Foundation took over the development of Ubuntu Touch and turned Unity 8 into Lomiri.

Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 24.04’s official flavors include Kubuntu 24.04, Xubuntu 24.04, Lubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Unity 24.04, Ubuntu Cinnamon 24.04, Edubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Studio 24.04, Ubuntu MATE 24.04, Ubuntu Budgie 24.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 24.04.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ‘Noble Numbat’ Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS features the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, an all-new graphical firmware update tool called Firmware Updater, Netplan 1.0 for state-of-the-art network management, updated Ubuntu font, support for the deb822 format for software sources, increased vm.max_map_count for better gaming, and Mozilla Thunderbird as a Snap by default.

news

AlmaLinux engineer opens path for migration away from CentOS 6

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2024

The ELevate project at AlmaLinux, one of the main distributions that aim to provide a replacement for CentOS, has been expanded to provide support for those who wish to migrate from CentOS 6 to CentOS 7.

[...]

The CentOS Stream, set up in December 2020 and which is upstream to RHEL, would be the only way to obtain source code. This source would, however, always predate the RHEL source and thus be out of date.

Red Hat's community distribution, Fedora, would be upstream to CentOS Stream which would mean it is even more outdated.

Given these contortions by the biggest open source entity, it is but natural that users of CentOS would be a little edgy as the EOL date approaches.

Kohut wrote: "In case you aren’t familiar, ELevate uses the Leapp utility and a few patches to perform upgrades from CentOS 7 to one of the supported operating systems. That doesn’t help anyone who is still using CentOS 6, however.

"The Leapp utility isn’t suitable for this use case, so we had to find another way. Our Hackathon Team’s research found another migration tool - Red Hat’s open source Red Bait Upgrade Tool.

"While the work at the Hackathon didn’t get beyond that research, we continued the work after the Hackathon, and were able to modify that tool to perform the CentOS 6 to CentOS 7 upgrade.

"In the process of adapting that tool from initially supporting only Red Bait OS, we made a lot of changes, including disabling the Red Bait management system and related code, and patches to add CentOS branding.

"The ELevate project now provides the tool, packages, and the CentOS 6 Vault repository file for simplicity and user’s convenience. In the AlmaLinux Wiki you can find a guide that covers this migration."

Read on

Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here's What's New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
What Linux Shows About AMD
Some scoop of sorts
Arduino and Hardware
Arduino mostly
 
AlmaLinux engineer opens path for migration away from CentOS 6
The ELevate project at AlmaLinux, one of the main distributions that aim to provide a replacement for CentOS, has been expanded
Linux Foundation and Openwashing in Proprietary GitHub
The GitHub openwash continues
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, GNU. BSD, and More
FOSS leftovers
Programming Leftovers
8 stories including Python and shell
This Week in GNOME: #145 Quality Over Quantity
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 19 to April 26
Security Leftovers
Security links (3 in total)
Open Hardware and Devices
hardware picks
Red Hat Leftovers
corporate stuff from Red Hat
Software: vlock, BCC, Hotspot, and CloudNativePG
4 bits of FOSS
today's howtos
many howtos in this first daily batch
How to Fix: Google Chrome on Linux with No Window (124)
A new Google Chrome bug appears which prevents Chrome to display its window. Here’s how to fix.
Android Leftovers
Gmail app on Android can soon summarize your emails
KDE Accessibility, Sustainability and Automation Sprint
Last week I attended KDE’s joint sprint on accessibility, sustainability and automation hosted at MBition in Berlin
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO stories
A BSD person tries Alpine GNU/Linux
Well recently I’ve started tinkering with Alpine Linux!
Work on NVK Driver
a pair of new postss from gamingonlinux
Games: Tetris, Reviews, Steam, and More
7 picks regarding games
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Renderers
One of the many strengths of Linux is its good range of open source software for artists, photographers, animators, and designers
Ubuntu Linux-based Voyager 24.04 LTS unites GNOME and Xfce
The latest release in the world of Linux, Voyager 24.04 LTS, introduces a novel approach by combining two popular desktop environments, GNOME and Xfce, into a single distribution
howtos and Installations
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS brings a raft of improvements including the 6.8 Linux kernel
Four Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
This week in KDE: megabytes and gigabytes for all
On System Settings’ Region & Language page, you can now choose how you’d like storage sizes to be displayed
Things To Do After Installing Fedora 40
Fedora releases a new version approximately every 6 months
Still On CentOS 6? ELevate Can Now Lift and Shift You to a Modern RHEL Clone
If you’re still running CentOS 6, you know for a fact that you need to get to another operating system pronto
How Linux’s insanely customizable desktop works
If you’re using a Linux desktop, the graphical user interface isn’t an integral part of the system, it’s additional software that’s loaded as required. The desktop and everything that goes with it is an independent add-on and consists of several components. This article lists those components and their tasks and provides tips on how to put this knowledge into practice.
Bazzite 3.0: updated gaming Linux OS polishes support for Steam Deck OLED, Legion GO, Asus ROG Ally among other handhelds
Bazzite Linux 3.0 has officially launched, bringing with it Gnome 46, KDE Plasma 6, as well as improved HDR gaming on the Steam Deck OLED and more features for more handhelds, including the Lenovo Legion Go, Asus ROG Ally, and two Ayn handhelds.
Debian Leftovers
3 articles from DDs
Programming Leftovers
Programming and Mozilla bits
Games: Tokyo Game Show, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Garry's Mod
gaming news
IBM Buzzwords and GNOME Losses
Some Red Hat related links
Software: Zellij, Nextcloud, and pgmoneta 0.11
FOSS overviews and releases
today's howtos
only 4 howtos for now
Security Leftovers
Security related links
GNOME 46.1 Desktop Environment Released with Explicit Sync Support
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing various improvements and bug fixes.
Android Leftovers
Google Preps Fix for Bug That Exposes Gmail, Drive Accounts on Android TVs
Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the Fedora Project announced today the launch of the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops as the first portable computers to ship with the latest Fedora Linux 40 release pre-installed.
QV version 240425 pre-alpha released (and more)
distro from the Puppy Linux man
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and More
today's leftovers, mostly FOSS
Programming Leftovers
Programming links and more
Open Hardware and Mobile-Centric Picks
Some gadgets and such
FreeBSD and BSDNow
Some BSD picks
Corporate Open Source is Dead
IBM is buying HashiCorp for $6.4 billion
Proxmox VE 8.2 Launches with Enhanced Migration Tools
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.2 launches featuring QEMU 8.1.5, LXC 6.0.0, ZFS 2.2.3, Ceph updates, and more
Red Hat: Insights, OpenShift, and Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS)
Latest from redhat.com
today's howtos
another chunk of howtos for today
Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More
Audacity 3.5 open-source digital audio editor and recording application software has been released today as a major update adding several new features and various improvements.
Firefly AIBOX-1684X compact AI Box delivers 32 TOPS for large language models, image generation, video analytics, and more
Firefly AIBOX-1684X is a compact AI Box based on SOPHON BM1684X octa-core Arm Cortex-53 processor with a 32 TOPS AI accelerator suitable for large language models (LLM)
Best Free and Open Source Softwares
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Revive that Old Computer with antiX Linux
antiX is a Debian-based Linux distribution that is suited to revive old computers
Jack Wallen's howtos:
Here are the steps for every operating system, and how to avoid address conflicts
Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader
After democratically held elections, Jonathan Carter stepped down as the Debian project leader, passing the role to Andreas Tille
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
Games: Humble Bundle, SteamOS 3.5.19, Fallout 4 'Next Gen', Songs of Syx, and More
half a dozen stories from gamingonlinux
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows in 'action'
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO but not attributed
GNU and Linux Leftovers
mostly kernel
Programming Leftovers and More
also psql and Mozilla
Open Hardware/Modding: MCUs, Raspberry Pi, and Orange Pi
Some devices with Linux leanings
Software: syslog-ng, Bat, and Chezmoi
4 more links about tools
today's howtos
some remaining howtos
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Rolls Out with Enhanced SMB and NFS Monitoring
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 (Dragonfish) open storage introduces auditing, sandboxing for devs, and enhanced SMB performance
Elektrobit Unveils EB corbos Linux To Augment Advanced Automotive Functions
The open-source framework enhances transparency, flexibility, and security, and significantly reduces time to market by up to 50% through accelerated development cycles, offering substantial cost savings.
QEMU 9.0 Released with Raspberry Pi 4 Support, LoongArch KVM Acceleration
QEMU 9.0 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with various improvements for ARM, RISC-V, HPPA, and LoongArch architectures.
GNU ed 1.20.2 released
This release is also GPG signed
First Look at Ubuntu Lomiri: Ubuntu Touch's Mobile Desktop Arrives on PC
Ubuntu Unity maintainer Rudra Saraswat informs 9to5Linux today about the availability for public testing of the first ISO images of what looks like a new Ubuntu flavor, Ubuntu Lomiri.
Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" From Ubuntu 22.04
Here are the complete steps and precautions you need to take before upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish".
LWN Articles About Linux (Kernel)
4 new articles, now outside the paywall
Managing to-do lists on the command line with Taskwarrior
Getting started with Taskwarrior is straightforward
Fedora Linux 40 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Here’s What’s New
Fedora Linux 40 distribution has been officially released and it’s now available for download powered by the latest Linux 6.8 kernel series and featuring the GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environments.
Sailfish OS, GNU/Linux, and More
today's leftovers
Games: Steam, Horizon Forbidden West, and More
7 stories from gamingonlinux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Education focus
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Some devices and gadgets with Linux favouritism
Programming Leftovers
Programming and a little more
Microsoft Layoffs Again
Studio shut down
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO still an under-reported issue
Fedora / Red Hat / Alma / IBM Leftovers
the RHEL and Fedora universe
today's howtos
a second batch for today
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 'Noble Numbat' Is Now Available for Download, Here's What's New
Canonical released today Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) as the latest version of its popular Linux-based operating system featuring some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Android Leftovers
Best Android FRP Bypass Tools for PC [Free Download 2024]
Windows 11 Start Menu ads - now coming to a PC near you
After spending some time in the preview build, Windows 11 Start menu ads are now rolling out to all users of Microsoft's operating system
Raspberry Pi CM4S module gets 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB RAM variants for commercial products
The main downside is that the modules can only be purchased in bulk (200-unit boxes) through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers
Berlin mega-sprint recap
So I thought I’d share what we did
Clapper Video Player for Linux Gets First Update in 2 Years
A new version of Clapper, a GTK4-based video player for Linux desktop has been released
Nginx 1.26 Released with Experimental HTTP/3 Support
Nginx 1.26 web server debuts with HTTP/3 experimental support, per-server HTTP/2, advanced stream modules, and more
Games: Steam Deck, Proton Experimental, Dead Island 2, and More
11 picks for today
Ronetix launches NXP i.MX93 SoMs in SMARC and OSM-L form factors
Software – Yocto, Linux Kernel, U-BOOT
IBASE ISR500 fanless Edge AI computer and digital signage player features MediaTek Genio 510 or 700 SoC
IBASE offers DIN rail and wall mounting options and provides Android 13 and Yocto 5.15-based Linux images for the MediaTek Genio 510/700-powered Edge AI computer
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 released
I am happy to announce that we finally have a new release of IPFire
Best Free and Open Source: Digital Audio Workstations, and Find and Delete Duplicate Files
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart
Free and Open Source Softwares
This is free and open source software
Forget Windows Emulation, These Game Stores Sell Native Linux Games
Ditch Windows emulation and dive into the world of seamless Linux gaming!