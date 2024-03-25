Linux Crisis Tools

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2024



When you have an outage caused by a performance issue, you don't want to lose precious time just to install the tools needed to diagnose it. Here is a list of "crisis tools" I recommend installing on your Linux servers by default (if they aren't already), along with the (Ubuntu) package names that they come from...

This list is a minimum. Some servers have accelerators and you'll want their analysis tools installed as well: e.g., on Intel GPU servers, the intel-gpu-tools package; on NVIDIA, nvidia-smi. Debugging tools, like gdb(1), can also be pre-installed for immediate use in a crisis.

The above scenario explains why you ideally want to pre-install crisis tools so you can start debugging a production issue quickly during an outage. Some companies already do this, and have OS teams that create custom server images with everything included. But there are many sites still running default versions of Linux that learn this the hard way. I'd recommend Linux distros add these crisis tools to their enterprise Linux variants, so that companies large and small can hit the ground running when performance outages occur.

Read on