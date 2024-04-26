Programming Leftovers and More
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Source Code With Emoji
The XKCD comic Code Quality [1] inspired me to test out emoji in source. I really should have done this years ago when that XKCD was first published.
The following code compiles in gcc and runs in the way that anyone who wants to write such code would want it to run. The hover text in the XKCD comic is correct. You could have a style guide for such programming, store error messages in the doctor and nurse emoji for example.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Collaborating on Builder
It’s no secret I have way more projects to manage than hours in the day.
I hope to rectify this by sharing more knowledge on how my projects are built. The most important project, Builder, is quite a large code-base. It is undoubtedly daunting to dive in and figure out where to start.
Here is a sort of engineers journal (PDF) in book form about how the components fit together. The writing tries to be brief and to the point. You can always reference the source code for finer points.
There is so much more that can happen with Builder if we have regular contributors and subsystem maintainers.
dwaves.de ☛ the C lang maybe too much UNIX KISS? dumb home beats smart home (complexity = problems) how a IoT devices such as SmartTV may DDoS the WIFI or LAN and slow down internet
Hackaday ☛ The Performance Impact Of C++’s `final` Keyword For Optimization
In the world of software development the term ‘optimization’ is generally reason for experienced developers to start feeling decidedly nervous, especially when a feature is marked as an ‘easy and free optimization’. The final keyword introduced in C++11 is one of such features. It promises a way to speed up object-oriented code by omitting the vtable call indirection by marking a class or member function as – unsurprisingly – final, meaning that it cannot be inherited from or overridden. Inspired by this promise, [Benjamin Summerton] figured that he’d run a range of benchmarks to see what performance uplift he’d get on his ray tracing project.
Rust
LWN ☛ A new crash reporter for Firefox
On April 23, Mozilla announced that Firefox's crash reporter has been rewritten in Rust, allowing the project to address a backlog of issues.
Events
PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay UK 2024, September 11th, London, England
PGDay UK 2024 will take place in London on September 11th at the Cavendish Conference Centre, London, UK.
Our Call for Papers and Call for Sponsors are now open.
