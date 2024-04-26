Programming Leftovers and More

It’s no secret I have way more projects to manage than hours in the day.

I hope to rectify this by sharing more knowledge on how my projects are built. The most important project, Builder, is quite a large code-base. It is undoubtedly daunting to dive in and figure out where to start.

Here is a sort of engineers journal (PDF) in book form about how the components fit together. The writing tries to be brief and to the point. You can always reference the source code for finer points.

There is so much more that can happen with Builder if we have regular contributors and subsystem maintainers.