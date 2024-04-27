Open Hardware and Devices
Linux Gizmos ☛ Olimex ESP32-POE2: A Versatile Open Source Hardware PoE IoT Board
Introducing the ESP32-POE2 by Olimex, an evolution of the ESP32-POE board, designed to meet the demands of IoT applications. This iteration boasts enhanced power delivery capabilities, with the ability to provide up to 25W of power to external circuits via Power over Ethernet connections.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Mt32-pi Atari ST | The MagPi #141
Alongside his day job as The MagPi and Hackspace magazines’ publisher, Brian Jepson likes to track down and restore old computers. As a volunteer at Rhode Island’s Computer Museum, he regularly rescues old computers “from 8-bit on up”. A favourite is the Atari ST line of 16/32-bit computers which launched in 1985, featured Motorola’s 68000 CPU range and, “uniquely, could be used with electronic synthesisers as well as in home computers”. Brian’s mt32pi synth project shows just how well the 40-year-old hardware works with a thoroughly modern Raspberry Pi.
Jasper Tandy ☛ Jasper is blogging Protozoa's Milo stole my escape key
I don't really need a rotary encoder, but I do need an escape key. I may live to regret this but at least whilst I'm regretting it I'll have a cute ghost pal.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Turing RK1 is 2x faster, 1.8x pricier than Pi 5
Because Pi availability was nonexistent for a few years, many hardware companies started building their own substitutes—and Turing Pi was no exception. They started designing a new SoM (System on Module) compatible with their Turing Pi 2 board (which uses an Nvidia Jetson-compatible pinout), and the e result is the RK1: [...]
Raspberry Pi ☛ Open- source braille embosser | HackSpace #78
When creating Braille documents, a simple method is to use a metal needle and an elastic material, such as a mouse pad, placed behind the paper. You create the Braille dots by pressing the needle gently onto the paper, causing it to deform. However, the dot will have a blurred edge. We started this project by using an anvil, and found that using a 2 mm hole in a flat 3D-printed part produced better results. This method created a dot with a nice relief over the paper and a sharp edge. Unfortunately, the 3D-printed parts proved to be unreliable, as the material fell apart after a few dots. After testing, we found that the anvil must be made of metal. We also found that the hex hole of an M3 grub screw is perfect for our needs. As a result, all of our designs are now made with a 30 mm grub screw. The hex hole serves as the anvil shape, and we glue and lock a hex nut onto the other end to adjust the depth of the Braille dot.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-04-19 [Older] SparkFun DataLogger: The Easiest Way to Log and Push Data to Your Favorite IoT Platform
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Mere Civilian ☛ Why I like Android 🤖
Recently, I left the walled gardens of Apple and embraced the multi-ecosystem lifestyle. I have since found great appreciation for the world of Android. In hindsight, it makes total sense. It's silly to assume that only Apple can make product and services that are to my liking.
The fundamental difference between Android and iOS is that Android is open and iOS is a closed platform. Both approaches have their distinct advantages and disadvantages. The openness of Android is the primary reason for its incredible diversity. This post focuses on the advantages provided by Android.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 268: RF Burns, Wireless Charging Sucks, And Barnacles Grow On Flaperons
Elliot and Dan got together to enshrine the week’s hacks in podcast form, and to commiserate about their respective moms, each of whom recently fell victim to phishing attacks. It’s not easy being ad hoc tech support sometimes, and as Elliot says, when someone is on the phone telling you that you’ve been hacked, he’s the hacker. Moving on to the hacks, we took a look at a hacking roadmap for a cheap ham radio, felt the burn of AM broadcasts, and learned how to program old-school EPROMs on the cheap.
