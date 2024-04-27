Open Hardware and Devices

Recently, I left the walled gardens of Apple and embraced the multi-ecosystem lifestyle. I have since found great appreciation for the world of Android. In hindsight, it makes total sense. It's silly to assume that only Apple can make product and services that are to my liking.

The fundamental difference between Android and iOS is that Android is open and iOS is a closed platform. Both approaches have their distinct advantages and disadvantages. The openness of Android is the primary reason for its incredible diversity. This post focuses on the advantages provided by Android.