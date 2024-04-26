Corporate Open Source is Dead

Tux Machines

First Look at Ubuntu Lomiri: Ubuntu Touch’s Mobile Desktop Arrives on PC

For those not in the know, Lomiri is the continuation of the Unity 8 desktop environment that Canonical, the maker of the Ubuntu distribution, abandoned a few years ago along with their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS. The UBports Foundation took over the development of Ubuntu Touch and turned Unity 8 into Lomiri.

Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 24.04’s official flavors include Kubuntu 24.04, Xubuntu 24.04, Lubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Unity 24.04, Ubuntu Cinnamon 24.04, Edubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Studio 24.04, Ubuntu MATE 24.04, Ubuntu Budgie 24.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 24.04.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ‘Noble Numbat’ Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS features the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, an all-new graphical firmware update tool called Firmware Updater, Netplan 1.0 for state-of-the-art network management, updated Ubuntu font, support for the deb822 format for software sources, increased vm.max_map_count for better gaming, and Mozilla Thunderbird as a Snap by default.

QEMU 9.0 Released with Raspberry Pi 4 Support, LoongArch KVM Acceleration

Highlights of QEMU 9.0 include multi-queue support for the virtio-blk block driver allowing different queues of a single disk to be processed by different I/O threads, the ability to concurrently handle preallocation of memory backends using multiple threads in some cases, and support for the “mapped-ram” capability allowing for more efficient virtual machine snapshots, checkpoint-restart support for VFIO, and improved support for zero-page detection.

LinuxGizmos.com

ADLINK Launches Innovative A380E Graphics Card Featuring Intel Arc GPU

ADLINK Technology Inc. has unveiled the EGX-PCIE-A380E graphics card, integrated with the Intel Arc A380E GPU. This new card is specifically designed to enhance commercial gaming and edge AI applications, supported by compatibility with the OpenVino toolkit.

news

Corporate Open Source is Dead

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2024

Quoting: Corporate Open Source is Dead —

Meanwhile, Redis dropped the open BSD license and invented their own 'Source Available' license.

And last year, I covered how Red Hat found a way to just barely comply with the open source GPL license for their Enterprise Linux distro.

Other companies like MongoDB, Cockroach Labs, Confluent, Elasticsearch, and Sentry also went 'Source Available'. It started with some of the smaller players, but as rot sets in at even the biggest 'open source' companies, open source devs are choosing the nuclear option.

When a company rug pulls? Fork 'em. Literally!

Terraform, HashiCorp's bread and butter, was forked into OpenTofu, and adopted by the Linux Foundation. Companies who built their businesses on top of Terraform quickly switched over. Even juicier, OpenBao—a fork of HashiCorp's other big project Vault—is backed by IBM! What's going to happen with that fork now?

At least forks seem pretty straightforward in Hashi-land. In the wake of Redis' wanton destruction, it seems like there's a new fork every week!

And some developers are even exploring ditching the Redis code entirely, like redka's an API-compatible wrapper on top of SQLite!

After Red Hat closed its door—most of the way, at least they didn't try pulling a switcheroo on the license itself! Oracle, SUSE, and CIQ scrapped together the OpenELA alliance to maintain forks of Enterprise Linux. And CentOS users who'll be left in a lurch as June marks the end of CentOS 7 support have to decide whether to use AlmaLinux or one of the ELA projects now.

All these moves shattered the playbook startups and megacorps used—and now we're seeing, abused—to build up billions in revenue over the past decade.

It was all in the name of 'open source'.

As free money dries up and profits slow, companies slash headcount almost as fast as community trust.

Read on

Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO but not attributed
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Rolls Out with Enhanced SMB and NFS Monitoring
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 (Dragonfish) open storage introduces auditing, sandboxing for devs, and enhanced SMB performance
Elektrobit Unveils EB corbos Linux To Augment Advanced Automotive Functions
The open-source framework enhances transparency, flexibility, and security, and significantly reduces time to market by up to 50% through accelerated development cycles, offering substantial cost savings.
QEMU 9.0 Released with Raspberry Pi 4 Support, LoongArch KVM Acceleration
QEMU 9.0 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with various improvements for ARM, RISC-V, HPPA, and LoongArch architectures.
Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More
Audacity 3.5 open-source digital audio editor and recording application software has been released today as a major update adding several new features and various improvements.
LWN Articles About Linux (Kernel)
4 new articles, now outside the paywall
Fedora Linux 40 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Here’s What’s New
Fedora Linux 40 distribution has been officially released and it’s now available for download powered by the latest Linux 6.8 kernel series and featuring the GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environments.
Microsoft Layoffs Again
Studio shut down
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
Windows 11 Start Menu ads - now coming to a PC near you
After spending some time in the preview build, Windows 11 Start menu ads are now rolling out to all users of Microsoft's operating system
Games: Steam Deck, Proton Experimental, Dead Island 2, and More
11 picks for today
 
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows in 'action'
Corporate Open Source is Dead
IBM is buying HashiCorp for $6.4 billion
GNU and Linux Leftovers
mostly kernel
Programming Leftovers and More
also psql and Mozilla
Open Hardware/Modding: MCUs, Raspberry Pi, and Orange Pi
Some devices with Linux leanings
Software: syslog-ng, Bat, and Chezmoi
4 more links about tools
today's howtos
some remaining howtos
What Linux Shows About AMD
Some scoop of sorts
GNU ed 1.20.2 released
This release is also GPG signed
Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" From Ubuntu 22.04
Here are the complete steps and precautions you need to take before upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish".
Managing to-do lists on the command line with Taskwarrior
Getting started with Taskwarrior is straightforward
Sailfish OS, GNU/Linux, and More
today's leftovers
Games: Steam, Horizon Forbidden West, and More
7 stories from gamingonlinux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Education focus
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Some devices and gadgets with Linux favouritism
Programming Leftovers
Programming and a little more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO still an under-reported issue
Fedora / Red Hat / Alma / IBM Leftovers
the RHEL and Fedora universe
today's howtos
a second batch for today
Android Leftovers
Best Android FRP Bypass Tools for PC [Free Download 2024]
Raspberry Pi CM4S module gets 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB RAM variants for commercial products
The main downside is that the modules can only be purchased in bulk (200-unit boxes) through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers
Berlin mega-sprint recap
So I thought I’d share what we did
Clapper Video Player for Linux Gets First Update in 2 Years
A new version of Clapper, a GTK4-based video player for Linux desktop has been released
Nginx 1.26 Released with Experimental HTTP/3 Support
Nginx 1.26 web server debuts with HTTP/3 experimental support, per-server HTTP/2, advanced stream modules, and more
Ronetix launches NXP i.MX93 SoMs in SMARC and OSM-L form factors
Software – Yocto, Linux Kernel, U-BOOT
IBASE ISR500 fanless Edge AI computer and digital signage player features MediaTek Genio 510 or 700 SoC
IBASE offers DIN rail and wall mounting options and provides Android 13 and Yocto 5.15-based Linux images for the MediaTek Genio 510/700-powered Edge AI computer
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 released
I am happy to announce that we finally have a new release of IPFire
Best Free and Open Source: Digital Audio Workstations, and Find and Delete Duplicate Files
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart
Free and Open Source Softwares
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Forget Windows Emulation, These Game Stores Sell Native Linux Games
Ditch Windows emulation and dive into the world of seamless Linux gaming!
What role community plays in free software and more -- Interview with David Wilson
I've been using GNU/Linux since around 1997 when I installed Slackware Linux for the first time
IBM Wants to Buy Microsoft Partner of the Year
bad move
Programming Leftovers
a handful of coding related links
today's leftovers
Software and devices
Red Hat, AlmaLinux, and Fedora
IBM, RHEL etc.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO, Microsoft DRM Failing
roundup of security news
Mozilla: More Rust and Firefox Nightly
3 Mozilla related posts
What’s new in security for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?
We’re excited about the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release, Noble Numbat
NetBSD 9.4 released
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.4
Red Hat Satellite 6.15 is now available
We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.15
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
Some PCLinuxOS patches of interest
OSMC's April update is here with Kodi v20.5
finalised our support for Kodi v21 and this will be the final release of Kodi v20
today's howtos
only a half dozen for now
Ruby Tackles CVE-2024-27282
newly patched reeleases
Android Leftovers
Lock screen ads could be coming to your Android phone
Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the Fedora Project announced today the launch of the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops as the first portable computers to ship with the latest Fedora Linux 40 release pre-installed.
today's howtos
a longish batch for noon
PowerDevil in Plasma 6.0 and beyond
Thus started a journey into the code of Plasma's power management service, internally known as PowerDevil
Notifications in 46 and beyond
One of the things we’re tackling as part of the STF infrastructure initiative is improving notifications
EndeavourOS Gemini Lands with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability for download of EndeavourOS Gemini as the latest stable version and the first release of the Arch Linux-based distro to feature the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
Tails 6.2 Anonymous Linux OS Improves Mitigation of Spectre v4 Vulnerability
The Tails project released today Tails 6.2 as the second update to the latest Tails 6.x series of this security-focused Debian-based live system for preserving Internet privacy and anonymity.
Linux can finally run your car’s safety systems and driver-assistance features
There's a new Linux distro on the scene today, and it's a bit specialized
BIGTREETECH Pi 2 SBC and CB2 module for 3D printers now feature Rockchip RK3566 SoC with Gigabit Ethernet
The BTT Pi 1 runs the CB1 image based on Debian 11, Linux 5.16, and Klipper open-source 3D printer software
Linux Candy: Fantascene – dynamic wallpaper
We only feature open source software in this series
Linux Distributions
wattOS is a simple, minimal, and fast Linux distribution.It’s based on Debian
Unmanned Ground Vehicle Rover for Raspberry Pi 4 & 5 SBCs
This open-source platform is geared towards robotics and navigation applications
today's leftovers
4 links for now
Microsoft Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Windows TCO (Security Incidents)
Microsoft doing its damage, still
Games: Trackline Express, Swarm Grinder 1.0, OpenXR in Godot Engine Improved, KILLBEAT, and More
7 stories from gamingonlinux
today's howtos and software
only a handful for now
Upgrade to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39 Workstation (GUI and CLI)
Here are the upgrade steps for the new Fedora 40 release from the earlier Fedora 39 workstation version.
For the First Time, GNU/Linux ('Proper') Crosses 4% in Taiwan According to statCounter [original]
all-time high
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years
Ubuntu’s long-term support releases just got even longer, with Canonical today announcing they are eligible for up to 12 years of security coverage from initial release