today's howtos
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Redis CLI on Linux
Redis or Remote Dictionary Server is an amazing open-source data structure store. Although Redis was an accidental invention, it is better than traditional caching systems in a few aspects like performance and speed. It means that you can use Redis to perform high-end operations which it facilitates using its low-latency data access feature.
Moreover, it lets you do a lot of activities like caching, message broking, real-time data analytics, and implementing the data structures. These features lay the foundation for many famous real-time applications like Instagram, Twitter, and Shopify. So, in this quick blog, we will explain the simple method to install Redis CLI on Linux easily.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Access Proxmox VE Virtual Machines and LXC Containers Remotely via SPICE Protocol using Virt-Viewer
Virt-Viewer is a SPICE client that is used to access the KVM/QEMU/libvirt virtual machines remotely. Proxmox VE is built using the KVM/QEMU/libvirt technologies. So, you can use Virt-Viewer to remotely access the Proxmox VE virtual machines as well. Virt-Viewer can also be used to access the Proxmox VE LXC containers remotely via SPICE.
In this article, we will show you how to install Virt-Viewer on Windows 10/11, Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Kali Linux, and Fedora operating systems and access the Promox VE virtual machines and LXC containers remotely via SPICE protocol using Virt-Viewer.
Linux Hint ☛ Simple and Advanced Alias Command Examples and Explanation
An “alias” command defines a shortcut for a complex or series of commands. In Linux, an alias is a user-defined keyword or shortcut for running long commands. To create an alias, you use the “alias” command. You give your alias a name and then link it to a command or a series of commands. So, aliases are like personal shortcuts that help you to easily run the long commands that you use often or the complicated ones. It’s a way to make things simpler and quicker using a shorter and a more convenient name for those commands.
This tutorial explains how to create an alias using the “alias” command. We will also explore the different simple and advanced “alias” command examples with explanations.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Create Multiple NetworkManager Connection Profiles for the Same Network Interface on Linux and Switch Between Them
If you have a single network interface on your Linux system that you want to use in different IP configuration for different purposes, you can do so easily if your Linux system is using the NetworkManager to manage the network connections of your Linux system.
In this article, we will show you how to configure multiple NetworkManager connection profiles for the same network interface on Linux and how to switch between them when needed.
This article should work on the following listed Linux distributions and other Linux distributions (not listed) that use the NetworkManager to manage the networks and have the “nmcli” command-line tool available.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Angular on Ubuntu 24.04
A freely accessible JavaScript platform for creating dynamic apps is called Angular.js. It enables you to represent each aspect of your application quickly and unambiguously by extending the syntax of HTML when used as your template language. It provides a set of tools for writing, updating, and testing a code. It offers a plethora of capabilities including routing and form management. This guide discusses the method to install Angular on Ubuntu 24 by going through the installation of Node.js.
Linux Hint ☛ Increase Font Size in Emacs on Linux
As an Emacs user, the default font size on the current buffer or the global buffers may not suit your case. You may feel that the current size is too large or small for clear visibility. When working with texts, knowing how to adjust the font size frees you from straining your eyes by giving you the power to change the text size for the best visibility. There are different ways to increase the font size in Emacs on Linux, and this post will go through a few of the best options that you should use.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Podman on Ubuntu 24.04
If you have worked with Docker, you must know about daemons, containers, and their functionality. Daemons are services that run in the background while the container has been utilized in any system. Podman is a free management tool that is used to manage and create the containers without depending on any daemon like Docker. Therefore, it has an edge in managing the containers without engaging with long-term background services. Also, Podman doesn’t require the use of root-level rights. This guide thoroughly discusses how to install Podman on Ubuntu 24.
Linux Hint ☛ Method to Install and Run OneNote Note-Taking App on Ubuntu 24.04 [Ed: This proprietary Microsoft spyware can be replaced by Free software though]
While studying at high school, some students make very clear and precise notes and take more notes than anyone else in the same class. Note-taking can be a hobby for some people and a necessity for others when they easily forget little information regarding any important thing. The OneNote application of Microsoft is especially useful for students who want to save important notes other than their usual lectures. Within this article, we will depict the installation of the OneNote application on Ubuntu 24.
XDA ☛ How to dual-boot Windows 11 and Linux on your PC [Ed: Look for Linux coverage, get Windows?]
Linux Hint ☛ How to Enable/Disable WiFi Devices from the Command-Line on Linux Using NetworkManager
Keeping the WiFi devices disabled when you don’t need them will save the battery life of your device. It also improves the security as your Linux system won’t be able to connect to open the WiFi networks nearby. Opennig the WiFi networks don’t require a password to connect to and the devices often connect to those open WiFi networks automatically when no known/saved WiFi networks are available nearby. Some hackers keep their WiFi network open so that they can perform a man-in-the-middle attack on you and they can steal a sensitive information by monitoring the traffic. So, unknown open WiFi networks are unsafe and should be avoided at all costs.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Implement Effective Health Checks in HAProxy
Setting up your HAProxy to act as your load balancer is incomplete if you don’t consider effective server health checks. Implementing the health checks helps with improving the reliability and availability of the application. HAProxy supports implementing the health checks that check the backend servers to ascertain their health condition is suitable for use.
Only the servers that pass the health checks are added to the rotation. That way, a server won’t be selected for use if it doesn’t pass the health check, minimizing the chances of downtime. Throughout this post, we will dig deeper into understanding how the health checks in HAProxy work and what it takes to implement an effective health check. Let’s begin!
Network World ☛ Making bash aliases easy to manage
I’ve undoubtedly said this before, but the most effective aliases on Linux are those that save you a lot of time or help you avoid typing errors – especially those errors that might cause problems on your system. Aliases allow you to run both complicated and frequently used commands with minimal effort. If you type a command like alias rec=‘ls -ltr | tail -10‘ in your terminal session, you will have created an alias that will display the ten most recently created or updated files in your current directory. This makes it easier to remember what you’ve most recently been working on and to make necessary updates.
XDA ☛ How to zip and unzip files and folders in Ubuntu
Zipping and unzipping files on Ubuntu is really easy, and we have a basic guide on how to do it.