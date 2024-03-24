Redis or Remote Dictionary Server is an amazing open-source data structure store. Although Redis was an accidental invention, it is better than traditional caching systems in a few aspects like performance and speed. It means that you can use Redis to perform high-end operations which it facilitates using its low-latency data access feature.

Moreover, it lets you do a lot of activities like caching, message broking, real-time data analytics, and implementing the data structures. These features lay the foundation for many famous real-time applications like Instagram, Twitter, and Shopify. So, in this quick blog, we will explain the simple method to install Redis CLI on Linux easily.