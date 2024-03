Cyprus is Now in the '5% Club' (of GNU/Linux)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2024,

updated Mar 24, 2024



Is it true that more than one in 20 laptops/desktops in Cyprus runs GNU/Linux ("proper")? Turkey is at over 7% and Greece at 12%.

THE screenshot above is from this page. Whatever the true and accurate number is, statCounter is detecting (via millions of sites) more GNU/Linux users from Cyprus. █