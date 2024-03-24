Linux Foundation is Buying Puff Pieces About Linux Foundation, for Its Clients...
Computing UK ☛ CNCF chief on meeting the sky high expecations of genAI [ They are gaslighting and trolling the community while paying the media to heckle along. The Bill Gates-connected 'Linux' Foundation pays the media to do this? Paid-for PR again? Now a lot of articles that name "Linux" aren't about Linux at all, they just mention that word.]
In her opening keynote at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris, Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), spoke of AI being in an "irrational exhuberance" phase, meaning that expectations are moving well ahead of delivery.
Computer Weekly ☛ SuSE tightens bolts on container management portfolio [Ed: "This blog post is part of our Essential Guide: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2024 news coverage" along the top serves to confirm these are paid-for puff pieces; SILICON Angle did the same, as usual. Adrian Bridgwater habitually admits he's paid to do such puff pieces and gets upset when people point out it is an ethical breach when he just runs verbatim articles composed by/for 'Linux' Foundation or Microsoft. The state of today's media is really bad because "news sites" became just "PR firms", except not officially (they don't call themselves that).]
The company used its appearance at Kubecon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 held in Paris this week to detail enhancements across its cloud-native and Edge portfolio to enable users to securely deploy and manage business-critical workloads.
TechTarget ☛ HashiCorp stock rises, users' hearts fall on sale report
A HashiCorp sale could also potentially be a boon to its competitors and to the OpenTofu Terraform fork project, Mann said. The open source fork of Terraform has already quickly gained momentum since it was adopted by The Linux Foundation in September 2023. This week, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation hosted an OpenTofu Day event co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU.