Events: GDC, 'Linux' Foundation, and KDE Release Party in Nürnberg
Godot Engine ☛ Introducing our GDC Line-up
Like we announced a while ago, the team is preparing to head over to the US for this year’s GDC. We will have a booth on the expo floor, and would love to welcome you there!
CNX Software ☛ Embedded Open Source Summit 2024 schedule – Embedded Linux, Zephyr OS, and Real-time Linux
The Embedded Open Source Summit 2024 (EOSS 2024) will take place on April 16-18 and the 'Linux' Foundation has already announced the schedule with conference sessions, lightning talks, and birds of a feather (BoF) sessions covering embedded Linux, Zephyr OS, and real-time (RT) Linux. While I won’t be attending in person, I still find it interesting to check out the schedule as we may learn more about the current status of embedded Linux.
KDE Release Party in Nürnberg
Last night SUSE invited to their new Nürnberg offices at the Franken Campus in the city’s south for a KDE MegaRelease 6 release party. There were around 25 people from KDE, SUSE, and owncloud, with a good portion of non-contributors meeting some of the people behind their favorite desktop environment and suite of applications in-person for the first time.