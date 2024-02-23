NVIDIA 550.54.14 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Many Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 23, 2024,

updated Feb 24, 2024



Highlights of the NVIDIA 550.54.14 graphics driver include support for R8, GR88, and YCbCr GBM formats, support for transparent huge pages for the text section when available, experimental HDMI 10-bits per component support, and an application profile to improve KWin performance on hybrid GPU systems.

It also adds support for HDR signaling via the HDR_OUTPUT_METADATA and Colorspace per-connector DRM properties when loading nvidia-drm with the modeset=1 parameter, support for PRIME render offload to Vulkan Wayland WSI, and support for the CTM, DEGAMMA_LUT, and GAMMA_LUT DRM-KMS CRTC properties used by the “Night Light” feature in GNOME and the “Night Color” feature in KDE Plasma on Wayland.

Read on

Update