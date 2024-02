GNU/Linux in Vietnam: From 0.1% to 5% in 15 Years

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024,

updated Feb 23, 2024



THE latest numbers from statCounter (as ODF with chart) are fascinating because they show steep growth for GNU/Linux in Vietnam. Plotting the relative usage (in %), not including ChromeOS:

Maybe there are more people out there right now who can help friends, family members, and colleagues install GNU/Linux. There's inertia. █