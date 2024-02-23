LXQt 2.0 Desktop Launches in April with New Applications Menu, Qt 6 Port

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 23, 2024



The biggest change in LXQt 2.0 will be the port to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with more modern UI/UX and also bring them a performance boost compared to the current Qt 5-based releases. With this change, LXQt will completely drop Qt 5 support.

Most of the default apps and core components have already been ported to Qt 6, including the session, notifications, power management, appearance, input, monitor, file associations, and locale settings, Qps, QTerminal, Screengrab, runner, LXQt Admin, LXQt sudo, as well as LXQt OpenSSH Askpass.

Read on