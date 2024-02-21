RawTherapee 5.10 Introduces Multi-Editor Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 21, 2024,

updated Feb 23, 2024



In digital photography, software tools that help photographers process their images are invaluable. RawTherapee stands out as a powerful, free, open-source application designed for raw photo processing.

At its core, it is dedicated to the non-destructive editing of raw files, providing users with a wide range of adjustments and corrections to improve image quality.

The software is known for its advanced color handling, detailed sharpening, noise reduction capabilities, and support for various camera models and raw formats.

More than a year after the previous 5.9 version, RawTherapee 5.10 is here, introducing many new features and improvements that cater to amateur and professional photographers alike, making it an even more compelling choice for photographers seeking to enhance their workflow.

