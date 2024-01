Going Static is the Trend Now (Welcome, 2024!)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2024



Published this week:

For us, the migration to static in 2022 paid off (we finally turned off Drupal and Gallery last year, annulling dependencies on MariaDB/MySQL and PHP). Now the site is more than 10 times faster than before:

This makes it easier and cheaper to run the site for another decade or more.