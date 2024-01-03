PureOS Unaffected by ext4 Data Corruption Bug

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2024



A few days ago an ext4 filesystem bug in stable kernels was found in stable kernels that can corrupt data. Such a bug in a filesystem is one of the worst one can imagine. Nobody likes losing data. Ext4 is also very widely used; it’s the default for Debian systems.

When looking at kernel.org, you see all kernels currently being maintained and supported. Some are marked “longterm”, some are “stable”.

For the Librem 5, we don’t use Debian’s kernel (based on the v6.1 longterm kernel) but create our own that is always based on “stable” kernels – currently v6.6. We simply don’t use very old kernels “far away” from Linus’ version. This saved us from being affected by this particular bug. No past Librem 5 kernel has been affected. Life goes on.

