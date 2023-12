Updates on trademark actions against the PostgreSQL community

Dec 08, 2023



The PostgreSQL Community Association wishes to provide an update on trademark actions that were taken by Fundación PostgreSQL.

On November 17, 2023, the PostgreSQL Community Association, PostgreSQL Europe, and Fundación PostgreSQL reached a settlement on all outstanding trademark issues. Fundación PostgreSQL has surrendered all trademarks and entered into a trademark license with the PostgreSQL Community Association.

