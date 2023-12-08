today's howtos
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use GIMP on Linux
This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough on installing and using GIMP, the versatile image editing software, on Linux. From basic installation steps to initial setup and usage tips, learn how to harness GIMP's powerful features for your image editing and creative projects on Linux.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bottles on Debian 12. Bottles is a powerful tool that allows users to manage Wine prefixes, or “bottles,” with ease. Wine is a compatibility layer that enables GNU/Linux users to run backdoored Windows applications without a copy of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Windows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install pgAdmin on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install pgAdmin on Fedora 39. PgAdmin is a popular open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL. With its intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), PgAdmin allows users to easily manage PostgreSQL databases and database objects, build SQL queries, and develop PostgreSQL database applications.
It's Ubuntu ☛ How To Mount backdoored Windows 11 Shares on Debian Linux
Do you know How To Mount backdoored Windows 11 Shares on Debian Linux?
Own HowTo ☛ How to install shutter on GNU/Linux Mint
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install shutter on GNU/Linux Mint.
shutter is a screenshot tool that allows you to take screenshot of your Desktop on GNU/Linux Mint.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install LibreWolf in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04/23.10 (Step by Step)
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install LibreWolf web browser in Ubuntu and its based systems. LibreWolf is a free and open-source web browser fork from Firefox. The browser focuses on privacy and security, and has uBlocker ad blocker out-of-the-box.
FOSSLife ☛ How to Use nftables for Firewall Rules
Whether you are training to become an IT specialist, managing networks, or preparing for the Linux Professional Institute second certification (LPIC-2), you can't avoid the topic of firewalls, especially rules for filtering packets on the network. After ipchains and Ipfw, the netfilter project’s iptables is mostly commonly used for configuring firewall rules on Linux, while FreeBSD/NetBSD and the two Solaris successors Illumos and OpenIndiana use IPFilter.
FOSSLife ☛ Intro to Linux User Accounts and Permissions
Linux and other Unix-like systems use the concept of a user account, which allows the system to manage identities and restrict access to a collection of resources associated with a specific person or the groups to which that person belongs. One aspect of a user account is the familiar login prompt that often greets users who want to access a computer. The user’s identity is also a means for assigning access permissions to files, directories, and other resources.