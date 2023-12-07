Programming Leftovers
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ How fast can you validate UTF-8 strings in JavaScript?
When you recover textual content from the disk or from the network, you may expect it to be a Unicode string in UTF-8. It is the most common format. Unfortunately, not all sequences of bytes are valid UTF-8 and accepting invalid UTF-8 without validating it is a security risk.
-
Data Swamp ☛ OpenBSD in a CI environment with sourcehut
If you ever required continuous integration pipelines to do some actions in an OpenBSD environment, you certainly figured that most Git "forge" didn't provide OpenBSD as a host environment for the CI.
It turns out that sourcehut is offering many environments, and OpenBSD is one among them, but you can also find Guix, NixOS, NetBSD, FreeBSD or even 9front!
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ Divide and Conquer: From polar To the Polarverse
“I’m just a political scientist, standing in front of the R console asking it to help me finish my thesis.”
-
Rlang ☛ PowerQuery Puzzle solved with R
Lets imagine that we have binning machines in our sport centre. We can set how many balls need to be grouped in one bin/bucket/chest/whatever.
-
Rlang ☛ R Data Processing Frameworks: How To Speed Up Your Data Processing Pipelines up to 20 Times
Picture this – the data science team you manage primarily uses R and heavily relies on dplyr for implementing data processing pipelines. All is good, but then out of the blue you’re working with a client that has a massive dataset, and all of a sudden dplyr becomes the bottleneck.
-
Rlang ☛ Unveiling the Magic of Polynomial Regression in R: A Step-by-Step Guide
Hey folks! 👋 Today, let’s embark on a coding adventure and explore the fascinating world of Polynomial Regression in R.
-