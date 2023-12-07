Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Erika Rowland ☛ Tools I Use: codespell
codespell is a command line spellcheck tool that is code-aware. Codespell allows me to spellcheck my software projects without getting stuck on all the jargon that software projects use.
-
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 5.0.0-rc1 Released
There is also an internal change: the code processing the YAML file is written in Rust and generated from a table. The former allows for more secure code and the latter has the big advantage that old-style settings, YAML settings and documentation are automatically kept in sync.
-
[Repeat] Canonical ☛ Canonical joins the Sylva project
Sylva was created to accelerate the cloudification of Europe’s telco network ecosystem using open source technology. The project’s objectives are to provide a robust and scalable cloud software framework, and infrastructure where vendors can test their cloud native solutions. Canonical will contribute to this infrastructure with our suite of open source and fully upstream solutions, alongside the Ubuntu operating system.
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ Tabs in Emacs code
I’ve been programming since 1993 and never cared about the tabs vs spaces debate. I like a two-column indentation offset, or even one is fine, and eigth is a li’l too wide for my taste, but that’s technically a preference not directly tied to whether or not a file should be encoded with tabs or with spaces. If it’s with spaces, everyone sees the same, if it’s with tabs, everyne sees according to their setting, both those have merit. I’m OK either way and use dtrt-indent so that code I check in will match its surroundings.
-
Education
-
MWL ☛ My Ebook Store Now Offers Gift Cards
You might note that the cards are good for two years, rather than forever. People have expressed interest in TWP gift cards, but I don’t know if that will translate to actual purchases. I am buying the gift card plugin –yes, I could code something myself, but that’s specifically against my guidelines. I’m committing to buying this plugin until at least December 2025. If I decide to stop offering the gift card, I’ll buy the plugin for at least two years afterwards.
-
Archipylago ☛ from turku import archipylago
We are starting with 8 main events for 2024 with additional social gatherings sprinkled in. From there, we see where the community takes us.
The first draft of 2024 calendar looks like this: [...]
-
Olimex ☛ FOSDEM 2024- February 3rd and 4th – Our talk in Open Hardware and CAD/CAM devroom is approved
I submitted talks for the Retro Computing and Open Source Hardware CAD/CAm devroom, and my talk “Electronic boards production automation with KiCAD scripts” is approved 🙂
I will talk about the production automation we do with KiCAD Python scripts.
-