Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Mixtile Cluster Box is a $339.00 4-Node Cluster Solution with Built-in PCIe Switch

Tokay Lite: An Open-Source, ESP32-Based Camera with 15 FPS at 2MP and Night Vision

December 2023 Update: Armbian 23.11 Topi Release

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download

Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.

Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.

Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support

The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2023-12-05, brings a new dark GTK theme that you can enable from Appearance Settings > System > Dark, enables the Battery Monitor plugin by default in the panel, and adds a new “Taskbar Preferences” menu item to the panel’s right-click context menu.

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 Improves Night Color with Automatic Location, Fixes Bugs

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.

Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5

Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2023.3, the Kali Linux 2023.4 release is here to introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. A dedicated image is available for those who want to use Kali Linux on the tiny computer, but you can also install it through the official Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility, which is very cool. The Raspberry Pi 5 image is powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS.

GNOME 45.2 Released with Various Fixes and Performance Improvements

GNOME 45.2 is here more than five weeks after GNOME 45.1 and improves the GNOME Shell component by optimizing application search, improving high-contrast styling, and adding support for a “version-name” field in extension metainfo as GNOME Shell extensions now support a custom “version-name” string.

Tor Project blog

Amnesty International now available as .onion

Many countries use censorship systems to block access to human rights resources, including those published by Amnesty International, in a deliberate effort to suppress freedom of information and efforts to hold the powerful to account. Audiences seeking to access those resources on the Amnesty.org website can now do so safely and securely, and bypass such censorship attempts. Visitors can be sure to reach the desired destination through end-to-end authentication while eliminating all metadata associated with their session making it impossible for their identity or internet activity to be tracked. From location hiding to end-to-end encryption, .onion sites are particularly useful at maximizing internet users' privacy and anonymity because they never leave the Tor network.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.6 (Desktop)

This is an unscheduled release to fix a crash bug affecting users running Tor Browser using Wayland. Please see tor-browser#42306 for more information.

news

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 07, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Shotwell updated to 0.32.3 with Some Fixes
Shotwell photo viewer and organizer released new 0.32.3 version a day ago with minor updates
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download
The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability for download of LibreOffice 7.6.4 as the fourth maintenance update in the latest LibreOffice 7.6 open-source office suite series.
Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2023.4 as the last update of the year for their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer
Arch Linux 2023.12.01 is out today as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for December 2023 powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installation experience.
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news and education focus
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Shell, and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
a bunch of device-related news
Kernel: Linux, Etnaviv NPU, libvirt and KVM
technical posts
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security: ICANN, Mozilla, and Microsoft
3 more stories
Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.19 as a major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
3 stories
Games: Steam Deck, GameMode, and More
7 new article from Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
Missed something important? Android's Notification History means all is not lost
The Fairphone 5 scores a perfect 10 on iFixit
We are super stoked to announce that the Fairphone 5 has received a 10/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale
The Linux Mint Blog: Monthly News – November 2023
brief today because we’re a little bit late in our schedule
AlmaLinux Expands ELevate’s Functionality with EPEL Integration
AlmaLinux’s ELevate now offers EPEL support, ensuring a smoother transition from CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux 8
Mixtile Cluster Box is a $339.00 4-Node Cluster Solution with Built-in PCIe Switch
Furthermore , it supports OSes such as Ubuntu, Debian and Armbian
Programming Leftovers
mostly R today
today's leftovers
Games, graphics, Mozilla, and more
Canonical on Edge storage with MicroCeph and Joining the Sylva project
2 blog posts from this week
Security Leftovers and Lots of Windows TCO (Microsoft-Related Breaches)
patches and more, even FUD
LWN's Coverage of Kernel Maintainers Summit and More Linux Stuff (Technical)
now outside the paywall
today's howtos
only 5 howtos for tonight
Windows 11 scores dead last in gaming performance tests against 3 Linux gaming distros
The testing was run at the high-end of quality settings, and Valve's Proton was used to run Windows games on Linux
KDE Plasma 6's open beta delivers myriad delights - and you can try it now
The team's official release is due in February 2024, but you can test the distro's beta 1 today. Here's how.
ElementaryOS Review After 1 1/2 Years
I was still disappointed about not being able to buy a Mac, and I recalled reading about a Linux distribution that supposedly resembled MacOS. After conducting a quick Google search, I rediscovered ElementaryOS.
Android Leftovers
Government issues an ‘important’ warning for Android devices, here’s what users can do
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project released today the first beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for public testing three weeks after the alpha development milestone.
Linux and/or Open Hardware News
5 items for tonight
Security Leftovers
misinformation, abuse, and updates
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that improves support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model, a new dark theme, updates various apps, and adds some new features.
PostgreSQL: pg_dbms_lock 1.0, Stateless Postgres Query Router 1.0, and Greenmask Beta Release
3 new releases
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.5 released
Version 5.6.4 was released on November 27
Open source email pioneer Roundcube joins the Nextcloud family
We are thrilled to announce that Roundcube project has found a new home with Nextcloud
Android Leftovers
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 37 fixes with Android 14 QPR1
PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.3 released
pgBadger 12.3 was released today
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
BSD, events, and more
today's leftovers
SUSE and more
Debian: Ian Jackson and Thomas Lange on dgit and FAI.me
Two Debian Developers on two tools
Programming Leftovers
Raku, R, and more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Some links from today and last night
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Broken Rules Sponsors Krita
Projects such as Blender have proven that free, open-source software can reach industry-grade levels of quality and provide a viable alternative to the status quo
AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 COM Express Type 7 module supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory
ADLINK provides standard support for Yocto Linux and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.6, QCoro 0.10.0 Release, and Some More Software in Review
Free software news
today's howtos
many for yesterday and today
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
Raspberry Pi stories mostly
curl 8.5.0
After the fact, the release video will be made available on YouTube
Games: SteamOS 3.5.9 Preview, Combined Arms, and More
7 articles by Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which Android flagship phone will win
Endless OS 5.1 Rolls Out with Enhanced Learning Experience
Still based on Debian 11, Endless OS 5.1 is a minor release with Endless Key, updated hardware support, and incremental improvements
Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming Zorin OS 17 release, which promises new and exciting features.
LibreOffice community interview: Robert Cabane, QA project
Today we’re talking to Robert Cabane, who helps out in LibreOffice’s Quality Assurance (QA) community
KDE Plasma 5.27.10 Improves Night Color with Automatic Location, Fixes Bugs
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.10 as the tenth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ESP32, RISC-V, and More
half a dozen new stories
Microsoft Blunders and Issues
4 new links
KDE Announces Finalists in Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest
Here are the top six contenders in KDE’s wallpaper contest
A growing number of cheap handheld retro game consoles can run mainline Linux
The Steam Deck is probably the best known handheld gaming PC with a Linux-based operating system
Buzzwords Connected to Linux
Some LF fluff
The Transitional Journey of openSUSE’s Logo Rebranding
The open-source world is in the midst of an exciting transformation as the openSUSE community prepares to phase in a new project logo
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 182 is available for testing
The last Core Update of the year, IPFire 2.27
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux MySQL Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Security Leftovers
patches and incidents
CapyPDF 0.7.0 released
Version 0.7.0 of CapyPDF is out. There is nothing major as such, just a bunch of minor features
Sodalite: Fusion of Fedora Silverblue and Pantheon Desktop
Learn about Sodalite, an immutable Linux desktop experience that seamlessly blends Fedora's stability with the elegance of the Pantheon desktop.
Programming Leftovers
mostly R
today's leftovers
5 more stories
LibreOffice Interview With Robert Cabane and WordPress InterviewWith Artemy Kaydash
A couple of new chats
Security Leftovers
Including Microsoft problem
Proprietary/Chatbots/Microsoft Leftovers
issues and criticism
Games on GNU/Linux with Proton, GNU/Linux Faster, and FEX 2312 Tagged
Games-related news
today's howtos
half a dozen picks for now
Top 15 Ubuntu Software, Docker, and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Some Ubuntu news/tips
OpenEmbedded and EasyOS Development
2 updates from the developer
Converseen 0.12.0.0 Ported to Qt6 + Other News
Converseen, the versatile image conversion software compatible with Linux, Windows, and macOS, has recently undergone a substantial update to version 0.12.0.0
GNOME 45.2 Released with Various Fixes and Performance Improvements
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 45.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest and greatest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series.
today's howtos
a much larger batch of howtos for today
Parole media player updates with Middle Click Actions to Tray Icon
Parole, the lightweight media player for XFCE Desktop, released version 4.18.1 few days ago
digiKam 8.2.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and Other New Episodes
4 new shows
Links 05/12/2023: Microsoft's Bot Produces Life-Threatening Disinformation, COP28 Dead (Sold) Upon Arrival
Links for the day
Kubernetes, Red Hat, and SUSE
3 assorted article
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS, education, and more
Openwashing (Fake 'Open Source'), Fake Security, and Charlatans
Deceit and worse
Mozilla/Tor Project News
some good and bad news
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Python and more
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Orange Pi
a bundle of new stories
Games: Songs of Conquest, JRPGs Bundle and Uplifting Adventures Bundle, Lots More
7 new articles from GamingOnLinux
today's howtos and technical posts
only 5 for the time being
Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
Windows TCO
The true cost of Microsoft
Microsoft in Africa: From Over 97% to Just 17%
Measured at 97.65% in 2009
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
December’s Android Security Bulletin Arrives, But No Pixel Update Yet
Robustel introduces EG5101 and EG5200 Debian 11 industrial IoT gateways with 4G LTE cellular connectivity
Robustel introduced the EG5101 and EG5200 industrial IoT gateways running Debian 11 a few weeks ago
statCounter: GNU/Linux Market Share on Desktops/Laptops (Worldwide) Now 4% by Rounding Up, Not Even Counting ChromeOS At All
GNU/Linux is now measured at an all-time high of 3.67%, based on statCounter
Melbourne duo working on using Linux phones as general computing devices
Two Melbourne open source developers have been working for a while on a project to make mobile phones useful
Steam client drops support on macOS, but adds it on Linux
Valve Software's latest update announcement for the Steam client contains news for both Mac and Linux users
ASUSTOR Data Master Operating System (ADM OS) v4.2.5 Review
The ASUSTOR Data Master Operating System (ADM for short) is a Linux-based operating system developed by ASUSTOR exclusively for their NAS devices
rlxOS is an immutable Linux distribution that proves looks can be deceiving
The rlxOS (pronounced "relaxed OS") Linux distribution is a lot of things. It's immutable, it tweaks the Xfce desktop to look like KDE Plasma, it's fast, and (on the surface) it looks to be very user-friendly.
Grisbi Revisited, Tips For Beginners, Part One
PCLinuxOS Magazine (December Issue)
CXL Microconference, Annual Emacs Conference 'EmacsConf', and GNU World Order
today's leftovers, GNU and LF focus
Spacedrive, Areca Backup, and Games
4 stories, software focus
Programming Leftovers
R, Debian, and more
FreeBSD 14 upgrade stories
Dan Langille’s blog
today's howtos
5 howtos
Security Leftovers
Security incidents, patches, and FUD
GDB 14.1 released
Version 14.1 of the GDB debugger is out
Django 5.0 released
The Django team is happy to announce the release of Django 5.0