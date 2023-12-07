100 Million Firmware Updates Supplied By The LVFS

The LVFS has now supplied over 100 million updates to GNU/Linux machines all around the globe. The true number is unknown, as we allow users to re-distribute updates without any kind of tracking, and also allow large companies or agencies to mirror the entire LVFS so the archive can be used offline. The true number of updates deployed will probably be a lot higher. Just 8 years ago Red Bait asked me to “make firmware updates work on Linux” and now we have a thriving set of projects that respect both your freedom and your privacy, and a growing ecosystem of hardware vendors who consider GNU/Linux users first class citizens. Every month we have two or three new vendors join; the logistical, security and most importantly commercial implications of not being “on the LVFS” are now too critical for IHVs, ODMs and OEMs to ignore.

