Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Canonical at CES 202
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
TecAdmin ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 LTS: The Future of Open-Source Excellence
As the calendar pages turn towards April 25, 2024, the open-source community buzzes with anticipation for the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Codenamed “Noble Numbat”, this latest long-term support iteration promises to deliver a host of improvements, upgrades, and innovations that are set to redefine the GNU/Linux experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Meet Canonical at CES 2024￼
<img alt="" height="628" src="https://res.cloudinary.com/canonical/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto,fl_sanitize,c_fill,w_1200,h_628/https://ubuntu.com/wp-content/uploads/9c08/CES-2024-blog.png" width="1200" />
It’s that exciting time of year, CES is almost here. With 2880+ exhibitors, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has cemented its position as the premier event for unveiling the latest technological advancements. With each passing year, CES becomes an even more integral platform for showcasing groundbreaking innovations.
Join us at booth 9763 in the North Hall to find out how Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, can support your technology stack from cloud to device with unrivalled security. Meet the Canonical team on-site to pick our technical experts’ brains about your embedded GNU/Linux business.
