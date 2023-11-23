Android Climbing to Majority Market Share in Maharlika (aka Philippines)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2023



THE long-colonised country (or large group of islands) is still colonised by Microsoft. It's one of the last remaining Asian countries where Microsoft still has a strong foothold, but that too is slipping, based on this month's statistics from statCounter. See the chart below. 12 years ago Microsoft had 94% of the market, based on statCounter. This month it is 38%, compared to 50% last month. At one point statCounter measured it at 31%. █