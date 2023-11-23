LibreOffice 7.6.3 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 110 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 23, 2023

updated Nov 24, 2023



Coming almost a month after LibreOffice 7.6.2, the LibreOffice 7.6.3 update is here with another layer of bug and security fixes in an attempt to beef up the stability, reliability, and security of the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series.

In numbers, LibreOffice 7.6.3 brings more than 100 bug fixes. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, this update includes a total of 116 fixes, which means that it’s highly recommended to all LibreOffice 7.6 users.

The Original Post:

