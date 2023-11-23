OpenSSL 3.2 Adds Support for TCP Fast Open on Linux, Argon2 KDF, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 23, 2023



Highlights of OpenSSL 3.2 include TCP Fast Open support on Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS systems, TLS certificate compression, including library support for zlib, Brotli, and Zstandard, SM4-XTS support, as well as Argon2 KDF support, along with supporting thread pool functionality.

It also adds client-side QUIC support and support for multiple streams, support for the Ed25519ctx, Ed25519ph, and Ed448ph digital signature algorithms, support for deterministic ECDSA signatures, AES-GCM-SIV support, Hybrid Public Key Encryption (HPKE) support, and support for TLS Raw Public Keys.

