Games: Ubuntu Summit 2023, Gearbits, Tiny Atolls, Selaco, and More
Ubuntu Summit 2023 will have some fun Linux gaming talks
The next Ubuntu Summit is approaching on November 3rd - 5th in Riga, Latvia and this year there's a good few interesting Linux gaming talks that you might want to keep an eye on.
Gearbits is one to watch for mech combat fans
Love your mech combat? Keep an eye on the upcoming low-poly indie game Gearbits. A 3D action game where you pilot a giant robot that looks very much like it's out of Gundam or Armored Core.
Tiny Atolls is a comfy and relaxing minimalist city-builder
Tiny Atolls is a new release from developer MONKE, this is actually the same developer as BRUTE FORCE under a different name who made the dynamic physics platformer Crumble. If you enjoyed games like Dorfromantik, this is probably your kind of jam. Note: personal purchase.
Thrilling shooter Selaco hits Early Access in May 2024
After some awesome demos, the GZDoom powered shooter Selaco is coming to Early Access on Steam in May 2024 and it also has a new trailer along with info on what to expect from it.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection multiplayer fixed for Steam Deck / Linux
After 10 days of waiting, 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios finally again fixed up the online multiplayer for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Linux desktop and Steam Deck after breaking it.
Here's the most popular Steam Deck games for September 2023
September has come and gone, the summer season has wound down, and spooks now rule the roost. But before the spooks can take hold; Valve dropped the Top 20 Most Played Steam Deck Games for September 2023.